Johnson City swept Center Point 3-0 Tuesday night in Johnson City.
The Pirates were defeated in three sets 25-9, 25-11 and 25-7.
Center Point's Iris Lozano, Kortney Carmouche and Victoria Beckerson paced the Lady Pirates with three kills apiece during the match.
Jasmine Carlos served two aces and Paige Ponce defensively registered 13 digs despite a tough district loss.
Center Point will play Stacey Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.
