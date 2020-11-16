High pressure keeps the weather pattern sunny and dry across the Hill Country Monday.
Plenty of sunshine is expected today with highs around 75 degrees.
Light and variable winds become light and southeast during the afternoon hours.
Humidity levels will be very low again Monday afternoon with values between 10 and 20 percent for minimum levels this afternoon.
Clear skies remain in the forecast tonight.
A freeze is possible again across the region. This favors low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams.
Overnight lows likely end up between 35 and 39 degrees across a large portion of the area, but low lying areas may drop to between 30 and 35 degrees suggesting a light freeze or areas of frost by daybreak Tuesday morning.
NOT MUCH RAIN IN THE FORECAST
Models keep the region dry most of the week although a few locations could see drizzle Thursday and Friday morning.
This is not a guarantee.
Models are also picking up on a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday of the upcoming weekend and early next week.
It is far too early to determine at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.