County residents who want to be tested for COVID-19 have an opportunity this week.
“Given the increases we’ve seen in active cases and hospitalizations over the last two weeks, I’d like to remind everyone that there is a free COVID-19 testing clinic coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” William "Dub" Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator, in a press release.
Anyone wishing to be tested may show up between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
“No doctor’s referral or appointment is necessary to get tested,” Thomas said in the release.
On Saturday, Kerr County officials said that the number of active cases in the county was 96. Kerr County's coronavirus death toll moved to 14 that day after the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the death on its website. The state report said the unidentified person died on Oct. 22. The death most likely happened outside of Kerr County, where 12 of the previous 13 deaths have occurred — mostly in San Antonio-area hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.