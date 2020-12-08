With new leadership atop the Ingram City Council, most of the Ingram Police Department and two other council members, including Mayor Brandon Rowan, handed in their resignations during a special meeting on Monday.
All but two of the department’s eight employees — a patrol officer and clerk — at the Ingram Police Department have submitted letters of resignation, according to Police Chief Byron Griffin. Their last days are Jan. 4, he said during a special meeting of the Ingram City Council on Monday morning, where councilmembers were scheduled to discuss Rowan’s resignation.
Councilmembers voted unanimously to accept Rowan’s resignation.
Rowan told his colleagues that the city is “headed in a direction I cannot support and will not be responsible for,” and that his decision to resign “did not come without serious debate with family and friends.”
He said the city will “have its hands full” with all the recent staff changes.
“Thank you to all those who supported me all these years; it’s been an honor to serve you,” Rowan said.
The council is expected to accept the resignation of Councilmember Shirley Trees at another special meeting on Thursday and may appoint someone to replace Rowan that day. Trees is the mother-in-law of Griffin, who submitted his resignation last week. He’s agreed to stay on at least until mid-month to help with the transition as the city searches for a new police chief.
The resignations at the police department and the departures of Trees and Rowan were sparked by the resignations of Griffin and Mark Bosma, the latter of whom served as city administrator until last Monday.
With the recent election of David Britton and Rocky Hawkins forming a majority faction with sitting Councilmember Claud Jordan on the city council, changes at city hall were all but certain. Policy differences between their group and the faction long in control have widened over the years on issues ranging from property tax rates, city staff salary increases, wastewater connection ordinances and even the question of what constitutes a budget deficit.
On Monday, Griffin reiterated his objection to the abolition of the city administrator position. The position was eliminated last week through a 3-2 vote of the council, with Britton, Hawkins and Jordan voting in favor and Trees and Councilmember John St. Clair opposing. Rowan, who also opposed the measure, is prohibited from voting except in the event of a tie.
Griffin told the council that police department employees, as members of a paramilitary organization, are accustomed to a strict chain of command, which he indicated is weakened without a top city administrator to whom all city employees must answer. During a council meeting last week, he objected to having to answer to “five bosses” — meaning the Ingram City Council.
“It’s not a (criticism of) the council, it’s just that’s not the way we operate,” Griffin told the council on Monday. “Being police, we’re just not used to that.”
Jordan responded that in the absence of an administrator, the chief would answer to the mayor, as was the case years ago before the city administrator position in 2011. Jordan has argued that the city administrator position is like a “wall” between citizens and the city government and has contributed to a lack of responsiveness on the part of City Hall to the concerns of residents. The city has taken legal action against Britton, Jordan and Hawkins over the years regarding wastewater connection ordinances, and Griffin has attempted to have Jordan prosecuted with at least three different prosecutor’s offices. Read more about these matters at dailytimes.com.
Rowan, Trees and others have argued the city administrator, as a paid professional, is a more effective director of routine city business than the part-time, volunteer position of mayor. The school district superintendent, during last week’s council meeting, also expressed his opposition to the lack of a city administrator position, and a member of the school board was on hand Monday morning to observe the proceedings.
Kathy Rider, who is being considered to replace Brandon Rowan as mayor following the latter’s resignation, says matters are well in hand in the wake of resignations of most of the police force.
A group of citizens and law enforcement professionals, including newly elected councilmember Hawkins, have been working behind the scenes to secure a police chief to replace Griffin. Rider indicated there shouldn’t be any problem filling those positions coming open at the police department by Jan. 4.
“We’ll be able to get a police force in place that will be able to respond to calls, and the citizens will not be without police service,” Rider said Monday. “We’ve got an experienced chief to come in and step right in and take over, and they have some officers they can bring in immediately. We will continue working for the citizens of Ingram to provide police services and other services.”
Rider said the police chief candidate is very familiar with Ingram and is someone “who everyone knows.”
The City Council is expected to hold a special meeting on Thursday to potentially hire this person, who has not been named publicly.
Rider and her husband have both served as peace officers in Ingram; her husband was just elected Precinct 4 constable.
“Everything’s under control,” Rider said. “You’re going to see a change in Ingram, and it’s going to be for the better.”
