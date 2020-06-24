Peterson Health has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the local total to 69 cases since the pandemic started.
According to a city of Kerrville press release posted to Facebook, 20 people have recovered and one person has died since the beginning of the pandemic in March. As of Wednesday, one person was hospitalized locally — an out-of-county resident, according to Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Forty-eight infections were active as of Wednesday, according to the release.
