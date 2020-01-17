Schreiner University got a game-high 22 points from Matthew Rindahl and snapped a three-game losing streak with an 81-63 victory over visiting Colorado College on Friday night.
The 18-point margin of victory was Schreiner’s biggest of the season, and comes after the Mountaineers had lost five of six games by a combined total of 18 points.
“It was great,” said coach Marwan Elrakabawy “We had our guys really get into a flow offensively tonight.”
After losing so many tight games this season, Elrakabawy said it was satisfying to get a big win — one of Schreiner’s largest margin of victory wins in two years.
“Guys were knocking down shots and that has a synergistic effect on defense,” said Elrakabawy, who watched his team rally from a 41-33 halftime deficit. “When we get that cycle going things get really special.”
The victory improved the Mountaineers to 4-10 overall and 2-5 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. Colorado College is now 2-6 in the conference.
Schreiner’s offensive flow didn’t really start until the final five minutes of the game when the Mountaineers outscored Colorado 19-7 to close out the game. Rindahl’s back-to-back three pointers helped the Mountaineers shrug off what had been a tight game until 4:45 left in the game.
Alex Dehoyos, Schreiner’s sophomore point guard, had another big night with 11 assists and six points.
Chase Pinter hit four three pointers and finished with 14 points in 19 minutes. Paul Wells added 20 points and seven rebounds.
The Mountaineers shot 48.2% from the field and out rebounded the Tigers 41-31.
Colorado College 69, Schriener 63
Schreiner University got a big night from guard Zahra Cross, who scored a game-high 23 points on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome visiting Colorado College’s fourth quarter surge.
Sydney Williams added 13 points for the Mountaineers, who battled back from a 35-26 halftime deficit to keep things tight. Schreiner outscored the Tigers 19-11 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 45-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cross scored 11 points in the final quarter, but it sill wasn’t enough. The loss drops the Mountaineers to 3-4 in the SCAC and 5-10 overall, while Colorado College improved to 6-2 in the conference.
