The 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is Friday, and a federal law encourages people to display signs of remembrance on that day.
Sept. 11 was designated Patriot Day by Public Law 107-89, a joint resolution of Congress approved on Dec. 18, 2001. The law calls on state and local governments to fly the American flag at half staff, and also calls on Americans to observe a moment of silence to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce sent an email to its members reminding them of the day. Wreaths Across America is encouraging people to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.
These times recognize the following events on Sept. 11, 2001:
At 8:46 a.m., five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC).
At 9:03 a.m. that day, five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia
At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania
This practice of remembrance was inspired by “The Freeport Flag Ladies.” Following the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote placed an old American flag on a hill in Freeport, Maine, to honor victims. They continued to raise the flag every Tuesday morning for the following 18 years, according to a Wreaths Across America press release.
“Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America, their family and their friends to help REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen us as a nation,” states the release. “Please use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.