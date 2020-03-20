In the wake of the various emergency and disaster declarations by federal, state and local officials, the local chamber of commerce is alerting area businesses to the availability of federal assistance.
Walt Koenig, chief executive officer of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, said today in an email to chamber members that he believes the Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program will be available to Kerr County entities soon.
Koenig said that under this program, local businesses and other entities can benefit from some of the $2 million of financial assistance set aside in the EIDL Program. Actual loan amounts are based on amount of economic injury. The loans are available to small businesses or private, nonprofit organizations that suffer substantial economic injury as a result of the declared disaster, regardless of whether the applicant sustained physical damage.
"An EIDL can help you meet necessary financial obligations that your business or private, non-profit organization could have met had the disaster not occurred," Koenig said in an email to chamber members. "It provides relief from economic injury caused directly by the disaster and permits you to maintain a reasonable working capital position during the period affected by the disaster. EIDLs do not replace lost sales or revenue."
To register, go to sba.gov/disaster and click on "Apply for Assistance." Then click the blue “apply on line” button. Then click the “register” button. After providing some basic information, those who register will receive information on the availability of funds.
"You all have the opportunity to take a positive action today," Koenig said in an email to chamber members.
He said funds are not available for Kerr County, but "we are sure they will be shortly."
Koenig said he'll keep chamber members in the loop when it comes to what assistance programs become available.
