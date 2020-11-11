There are certain things in life that you wish would never come to an end.
What the Ingram Warriors accomplished this season was truly unique and extremely special.
When the Ingram Warriors traveled to Devine Tuesday, there were high hopes of finishing off the season undefeated.
The Goliad Tigerettes came into the match ranked No. 5 in the state and Ingram was the No. 1 team parked in a spot they have held for over a month.
Ingram was the home team on a neutral court located nearly two hours away and the entire community appeared to be packed inside of Devine’s beautiful gymnasium.
If walls could talk, you wouldn’t be able to hear them speak because both teams were loud enough to be heard from miles away.
With ears ringing after a hotly contested five set match, Goliad (26-3 overall, 14-0 district) walked away with a 3-2 victory over the Ingram Warriors who suffered their only defeat of the entire volleyball season.
What began as loud cheering turned into a river of tears for the players and fans alike.
For any fan in attendance, the memories will not be long forgotten.
Never mind what the scoreboard says, the Ingram Warriors lived up to the true reputation of being a warrior.
They fought like warriors and they fought until the bitter end.
When Goliad won the final point of the night, there was disbelief in the eyes of the players who fought like true champions throughout the night.
In fact, they fought like champions all season long.
There were no runaways Tuesday night.
Each team played with grit and determination.
Each match went down to the wire.
Just when you thought a team had the game under control, the opposing team would strike back.
But isn’t this the story of how games ‘should’ be played at this level.
Both teams played like the elite programs that they truly became this season.
Mistakes were few and each point was well earned.
On multiple occasions, it took several minutes to win a single point.
Players would dig, block, assist and go for a kill before being rejected by another dig, block or unexpected assist.
Ingram won the first set 25-21 and the Warriors looked like they always do.
They were in control and only trailed 3-4 in the first set before Anna Crittenden delivered three of her 14 kills on the night to go on an 8-0 run.
Makenna Gelsone miraculously blocked a shot from a Tigerette that bounced across the net leading to an eruption of cheers for the Warrior faithful.
Never again would they trail in this set although Goliad rallied to cut the lead to just a few points.
Set two began with a 4-2 run for the Warriors and then the match went back and forth like clockwork.
4-4, 5-5, 6-6, 7-7 and 8-8 before Ingram scored five straight looking like state champions in the process.
Gelsone had a kill and an assist during the 5-0 run.
Emma Schmidt had two blocks and Rylie Griffin delivered a kill during the same stretch.
This forced Goliad to call a timeout.
The Tigerettes battled back and then it turned into a see-saw match again.
14-14, 15-15, 16-17, 17-17 and then Goliad finished off strong to win the second set 25-21.
Set three has always been tough for the Warriors this season and this was the only match that started with Ingram playing catch-up to this point.
Down 0-4, it took awhile to get rolling, but Ingram eventually tied the match at 7-7.
Ingram could never get ahead in this set and eventually lost 25-20 to go down 2-1.
With backs against the wall, the Warriors rallied in the fourth set and both teams battled to a 22-22 tie.
Ingram scored the final three points and won set four by the score of 25-22 to even the match at 2-2.
The race to 15 became the theme for the final set and Ingram stormed to a 3-2 lead, but Karleigh Hill recorded one of her 12 kills on the night at a crucial point in the game and Goliad built a 3-6 lead.
Coach Tony Vela Jr. called a timeout for Ingram and tried to calm down the team.
The team responded and played with determination but fell short 10-15 and lost the game 3-2.
Ingram’s season has come to an end with a nearly flawless record of 28-1 overall.
It would be hard to imagine any state championship game being any better than this match up Tuesday night.
Quotes are not needed for this story.
There will be time to do so once time has passed by to truly reflect on how special this season really was.
For now, the tears streaming down the face of every player and coach on the roster tells a story that needs no additional interaction.
When tears gradually subside and time has run it’s course, there will be stories told about the Ingram Warrior 2020 Volleyball team which nearly achieved perfection.
For those who watched this team transcend above almost every opponent they faced, Ingram will always be a champion.
Like every good warrior, they lost with grace and class.
That’s probably because a defeat does not define a warrior.
It’s a warrior’s heart that defines a true warrior.
For that, Ingram is more than a champion.
Thank you Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.