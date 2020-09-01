Peterson Health announced Tuesday that it had five new cases of coronavirus, including one who is hospitalized.
The positive number of cases drives Kerr County's total to 449. This comes after Kerrville Independent School District announced that a student at the Early Childhood Education Center had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.
Peterson Regional Medical Center had announced earlier on Tuesday that it was lifting restrictions on visitors to the hospital, because there were no COVID-19 patients admitted at the time. How this latest hospitalization will effect that decision is unclear.
Across the state of Texas on Tuesday, the number of new cases continued to show declines with more than 4,000 reported to the state. There were more than 150 deaths reported on Tuesday. Texas has now had more than 12,000 people die from coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.