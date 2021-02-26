Jack Patterson has had a season to remember.
Accolades continue pouring in for this young man during his senior year at Tivy High School.
His accomplishments on the football field have been recognized by many coaches and scouts alike.
In November, Patterson was selected to play in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game to be played in January.
He made an appearance during this game and did not record official statistics during the game, but it was an honor to be a part of this game regardless.
Patterson earned recognition in December making the District 15-5A Division II All-district team at First Team Cornerback.
In early February, Patterson was selected to the Padilla Poll All-state team making Second Team Defensive Back.
Jack Patterson can add another accomplishment to his resume.
Patterson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-state football team.
Patterson was selected to the Class 5A Third Team on defense.
His accomplishments in the secondary earned him a spot on the All-state roster.
In eight games this season, Patterson had five interceptions for 16 yards.
He recorded five pass deflections and had two forced fumbles.
He also pounced on the ball for one fumble recovery during the season.
Patterson is listed as a senior at 6-1, 175 pounds and will continue playing at the next level.
He announced in February that he will play for West Texas A&M in Canyon next football season.
Tivy Athletic Director and football head coach David Jones is thrilled to see Patterson getting recognition for his hard work on the field.
“Jack is a special player and a special young man,” Jones said. “He has worked in the classroom, the football field, and the baseball field. He has done all three of those things with a great deal of class. He is now being recognized as one of the best in Texas.”
Patterson seems to have a bright future ahead of him.
His performance in the classroom earned him recognition in January when he was named to the “A” Honor Roll at Tivy High School.
Patterson plans to major in Pre-Med with a minor in Law next year at West Texas A&M.
