TIVY ON THE ROAD AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT
Tivy vs. Floresville, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eschenburg Field, Floresville
LAST WEEK
Tivy (1-5 overall, 1-1 district) lost to Boerne Champion 27-7.
Floresville (2-4 overall, 1-1 district) defeated Lockhart 33-28.
KNOW THE FOE
The Floresville Tigers will rely heavily on their star tailback Dareion Murphy.
Their passing game is not spectacular so far, but sophomore quarterback Clayten Pelech has passed for over 800 yards this season with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions.
In their first six games, they average close to 350 total yards per game.
TIVY DEFENSE VS. FLORESVILLE OFFENSE
Tivy’s defensive unit has performed very well this season.
They have given up points, but usually late in the game due to exhaustion if the offense cannot score.
Tivy’s defense has recorded a sack, forced a turnover or an interception in every game this season.
Coach David Jones said, “Defensively, we must stop their tailback. He is very talented.”
TIGER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dareion Murphy is the tailback that Coach Jones was talking about.
He is a junior tailback.
At 6’1” and 198 pounds, he will be tough to stop.
Through six games, Murphy has rushed for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Jones is concerned about him.
“Running back is the real deal,” Jones said. “Very good player.”
Murphy is averaging 8.1 yards per rush and 208.4 yards per game.
Nathaniel Luther has been the leading receiver this season averaging 46.4 yards receiving per game.
Brandon Cortez and Preston Freeman have also put up respectable numbers at wide receiver for the Tigers.
Tivy quarterback Jake Layton will need to watch out for Brandon Cortez who plays on both sides of the ball.
Cortez has recorded six interceptions this season.
TIVY DEFENSE IS ABOVE AVERAGE
Tivy’s defense doubles the national average in terms of defensive play.
Tivy has 16 sacks and eight interceptions on the year through six games.
Hayden Poe has recorded four sacks to lead the Antlers on defense.
Payton Rice leads the team in tackles with 79 so far this season.
Garrett Kleypas has three sacks and 50 tackles credited to his account.
Senior Jack Patterson has four interceptions this year.
If the offense can capitalize on producing points after turnovers, the Antlers should be in good shape.
WHICH OFFENSE SHOWS UP
Tivy’s Jake Layton and Fisher Middleton are the keys to success through the first half of the season so far.
Ryan Maberry is also seeing more production at tailback and his numbers are getting better each week.
Jake Layton is the statistical leader for Tivy with 552 yards passing and 326 yards rushing this year.
Fisher Middleton is the team’s second leading rusher with 285 yards so far.
Layton’s favorite targets in the passing game include Jack Frazier with 218 yards receiving and Jackson Johnston with 161 yards receiving through six games.
CAPITALIZE ON THE TIGERS SECONDARY
Coach Jones is hoping that Layton can find open receivers and thinks the Antlers can seize an opportunity to pass more this week.
Jones said, “They play very hard on defense. Secondary has given up some plays on film.”
TIVY NEEDS A WIN
Coach Jones mentioned after the game against Champion that his team needs to win.
It was a simple answer voiced out of frustration.
It’s not a “must win” situation yet, but defeating Floresville would be an important step towards gaining momentum.
INGRAM PLAYING FOR HONOR
Grape Creek vs. Ingram, 7 p.m. Friday, Warrior Stadium
LAST WEEK
Ingram (5-4 overall, 0-4 district) lost to Brady 53-34.
Grape Creek (1-8 overall, 0-4 district) lost to Sonora 44-14.
KNOW THE FOE
Grape Creek has been outscored 278-82 this season.
42 of the 82 points came in a 42-12 win over San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy in early September.
Grape Creek was shut out four times in a row before scoring 14 points last week against Sonora.
3-1 AT HOME
Ingram’s only loss at home came against Ballinger.
Ingram has played well at Warrior Stadium this year and they hope to pull off a win Friday night on Senior Night.
LEATHERMAN THE REAL DEAL
Timothy Leatherman has had a great season despite missing the playoffs this year.
Leatherman has thrown for 584 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception.
Leatherman is also the Warrior’s leading rusher with 774 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
Kameron Carrington and Andrew Burroughs lead the team in touchdown receptions with four apiece.
Burroughs leads the team defensively with 67 tackles and three interceptions.
Carrington has also recorded three interceptions and he has 51 tackles this season.
Nick Spittler and Matt Wells lead the team in sacks with two each.
Leatherman, Carrington, Burroughs and Spittler are among many seniors on the Warrior football team this year.
PLAYING FOR HONOR
Ingram’s season will come to an end Friday night no matter what happens.
Ingram Head Coach Duane Kroeker said, “Our postseason opportunity is gone so we will be playing for and celebrating our Senior class this Friday at home against Grape Creek.”
Kroeker added, “It should be a fun game to close our season.”
OUR LADY OF THE HILLS RANKED NO. 8
SA Saint Mary’s Hall vs. OLH, 7:30 p.m. Friday, OLH Field
LAST WEEK
OLH (5-0 overall, 1-0 district) defeated Texas School for the Deaf 53-51 in overtime.
Saint Mary’s Hall (3-1 overall, 1-1 district) defeated Laredo St. Augustine 59-14.
OLH COMING OFF OVERTIME THRILLER
Head Coach Chris Ramirez said, “We are coming off of an exciting win at TSD this past Friday. I expected it to be a tough game for us, and it certainly proved to be. I am really proud of our team and for their grit and perseverance. Each phase of the team played huge for us.”
Ramirez concluded by saying that, “That is a very rewarding team win, and I’m really proud of the boys.”
OLH FINALLY SHOWING UP IN THE POLLS
OLH remains undefeated although they were seriously tested last week.
Ramirez said, “Currently, we are ranked #8 in the State in our division.”
Ramirez knows that the competition remains tight this week.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Ramirez said, “We have already secured a playoff spot and will either be the 1st or 2nd seed out of our district. We want to secure the 1st place seed which gives us a first round bye and a second round home game.”
ANOTHER QUALITY OPPONENT
Ramirez commented that Saint Mary’s Hall will be another talented program.
Ramirez summed up this team by saying that they are “big and athletic” with “big boys” on both sides of the ball.
Ramirez says OLH’s goal will be to continue being “fast and physical” and that they must clean up an issue with turnovers after committing three last week.
CENTER POINT-HARPER DUEL
Center Point vs. Harper, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Harper
LAST WEEK
Center Point (0-7 overall, 0-4 district) lost to Brackett 36-8.
Harper (2-7 overall, 1-3 district) lost to Johnson City 45-8.
RESCHEDULE FROM MID-OCTOBER
This game was originally scheduled for Mid-October, but COVID forced Center Point to quarantine for 14 days.
Center Point Head Coach Bubba Walters respects his opponent.
Walters said, “They are huge up front, biggest offensive line we will see all year.”
Walters added, “Coach Zenner has them playing tough football and he has done a good job in his first year during these extreme times. We will have to prepare for an air attack I believe they threw it 40 times Friday vs JC.”
COMFORT HOPING TO SALVAGE SEASON
Luling vs. Comfort, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium
LAST WEEK
Comfort (6-3 overall, 0-3 district) lost to Blanco 42-28.
Luling (0-7 overall, 0-3 district) Luling forfeited last week’s game against Llano due to COVID.
DISTRICT 13-3A MADNESS
Comfort started the season 6-0, then District 13-3A happened.
Last week’s loss hurt the Bobcats.
They led 21-20 at the end of the third quarter before Blanco stormed back outscoring the Bobcats 22-7 in the final stanza to defeat Comfort 42-28.
MUST WIN FOR THE BOBCATS
Comfort Head Coach Brandon Easterly said, “Win and get to keep playing football, lose and the seniors careers as a Comfort Bobcat football player is done.”
KNOW THE FOE
Coach Easterly said this team is more talented than the record shows.
Easterly commented, “Luling is very big up front and they have some talented skill players. Their last two weeks of games they were a slot-t on offense, so we have to be prepared for a tough, physical football game.”
Comfort’s season depends on a win.
LEAKEY REMAINS STATE RANKED
Leakey plays Lometa in Bi-District Playoff match with time and location TBA.
LAST WEEK
Leakey (9-1 overall, 4-0 district) won district last week with a 58-8 win over Nueces Canyon.
RANKED #8 IN CLASS 1A DIVISION 1
Leakey has remained locked in the No. 8 spot in the Texas High School football polls the past few weeks.
I was pleased to receive an e-mail from Head Coach Shannon Williams.
HUNTER WILLIAMS OUT OF THIS WORLD
Hunter Williams rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries.
He was 3-of-4 for 57 yards passing.
Mike Downum had four catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns.
Hunter Williams was also a beast on defense with 23 tackles, a forced fumble and interception during last week’s game against Nueces Canyon.
Abel Montoya was 6-7 passing for 97 yards and four touchdowns.
