Hi, this is Governor Greg Abbott. With COVID-19 spreading across Texas I issued this Executive Order that requires all Texans to stay at home except to provide essential services or do essential things like go to the grocery store. Now I know this is a great sacrifice, and we must respond to this challenge with strength and with resolve. By following social distancing practices, we will slow the spread of COVID-19. We will save lives. And we will make it through this challenge together. Thank you, and God bless you all.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's front page
-
Apr 6
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
TRENDING NOW
-
BREAKING: First case in Kerr County
-
Kerrville, Peterson Health to hold joint press conference at 2 p.m. today
-
Coronavirus rears its head in Kerrville just as Texas ramps up restrictions
-
New Braunfels kindergarten teacher, 44, dies from coronavirus
-
UPDATE: First COVID-19 case from Kerr is a Peterson Health employee
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Online Poll
Do you think a shelter-in-place order is warranted for Kerrville and Kerr County?
Around the country, local governments say they're trying to ward off the spread of coronavirus by instituting shelter-in-place order, but Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly are worried the impact that would have on the local economy. How do you feel?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.