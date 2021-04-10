UPDATE: Police have confirmed that a man associated with Kaleb Daniel Horner also was arrested: Daniel Vaughn, who was accused of hindering apprehension, possession of a penalty-group 1 drug, possession of a dangerous drug and resisting arrest.
One man is in the Kerr County jail on suspicion trying to lure a child away from a parent on Thursday.
Kaleb Daniel Horner, 29, of Kerrville, was being held on a $25,000 bond on Saturday following his arrest Friday, according to jail records. Police on Friday, while he was still at large, confirmed a woman had reported a man had tried to lure her 12-year-old son away Thursday at Louise Hays Park with the promise of $2,000. Police enhanced their patrols and residents who read of the incident online shared the news and urged one another to be vigilant.
The woman who made the initial report named a second man who appears to have the same address and was booked Saturday morning, but his charges do not appear to be associated with child-related offenses. Police were not immediately available to confirm whether the two arrests are related.
