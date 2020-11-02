An officer responded to the 100 block of Ivy Lane on Oct. 22 and took a report of a vehicle burglary that took place overnight there, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“The complainant reported that their unlocked vehicle was entered and a handgun was stolen from the vehicle,” Lamb said in an email. “The officer checked the area and located the firearm.”
Lamb said the case was forwarded to KPD’s criminal investigations unit.
