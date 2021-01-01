Larry Leitha was sworn in as Kerr County sheriff by 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson Jr. on Friday morning.
After taking the oath of office, Leitha swore in his deputies, among whom is Chris Lalonde, the new chief deputy.
"With today's swearing in, I'm pleased to get to work as your Kerr County Sheriff," said Leitha in a social media post Friday morning. "Thank you to the citizens of Kerr County, KCSO employees, and especially former Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer. I am honored to serve all of Kerr County. Happy New Year!"
Leitha, who retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2019 as a special agent, graduated from Center Point High School in 1984 and has served his community as a Center Point Little League president, Center Point Athletic Booster president, Kerrville Little League member, Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association Board member, and has been involved with Center Point FFA and 4-H.
