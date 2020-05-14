You said your latest poll response of Trump's local approval rating showing as low as it was surprised you, and were taking it with a grain of salt because he carried the area in 2016 and will likely do it again. Maybe the election results and the approval ratings aren't as connected as you think. Suppose the election results were and will be due to the fact that Trump ran and will run as a conservative against any liberal, and the poll approval rate is Trump judged by his own actions.
David Diamond, Kerrville
