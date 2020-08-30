LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Russell Westbrook returned.
Dennis Schroder left.
That was a fortunate turn of events for the Houston Rockets.
James Harden scored 31 points, and Westbrook came back from an injury to face his former team in the playoffs for the first time, helping the Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-80 on Saturday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
“We’ve missed him the first four games. Now we’ve got him, and let's see what we can do,” Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. “I knew he was going to be a little rusty, but he gave us a nice little spark.”
A two-time scoring champion and the 2016-17 league MVP, Westbrook averaged 27.1 points in his first season in Houston but had played just one game since Aug. 4 because of a strained right quadriceps -- missing the Rockets’ first four playoff games. He finished with seven points, six rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes against team where he played the first 11 years of his career.
“He brought that energy. He brought that excitement we were missing,” Harden said. “We need him.”
Schroder led the Thunder with 19 points — 18 of them in the second quarter, when Oklahoma City had its only lead of the game. But he was ejected midway through the third for hitting P.J. Tucker in the groin while trying to fight through a screen; Tucker also was ejected after retaliating with a head-butt.
“It was kind of a bang-bang play,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I understand, with P.J. getting thrown out, maybe it felt like Dennis needed to get thrown out. But again, it was an illegal screen. I’m not even going to speculate or even know (how) to read Dennis’ mind.”
Robert Covington had 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and Eric Gordon had 20 in all for the Rockets, who can advance to the conference semifinals for the fourth straight year with a victory in Game 6 on Monday.
Steven Adams had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Darius Bazley had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder. They trailed by three at halftime before giving up 19 of the first 21 points of the third.
Houston scored 20 of the game’s first 27 points, but the Thunder erased the deficit in the second -- taking a brief lead of as many as five points -- before the Rockets took a 48-45 lead into the half. Houston outscored the Thunder 37-18 in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.