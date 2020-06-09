Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 75,616 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Monday, 16 had recovered, one had died and four were active, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 23,341 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 235 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,836 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,286,139 had been tested. An estimated 50,439 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 518,522 people have recovered from the disease, 1,961,187 have been infected and 111,007 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 20,615,303 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 7,142,462 had been infected since the pandemic began, 407,009 had died, and 3,314,719 had recovered, according to the university.
Texas enters phase three of reopening, leads nation in most coronavirus recoveries
Texas has the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations it's had in the past six weeks and now ranks first in the U.S. for the most recoveries from the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The state has now entered Phase III of its economic reopening. Under Phase III, which went into effect Wednesday, all businesses will be able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with limited exceptions. Businesses that were previously operating at 100 percent capacity can continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.
"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” Abbott said in a prepared statement.
"As anticipated, the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants,” Abbott added.
Between May 26 and June 2, over 45 percent of new cases came from jails or prisons, meat packing plants and nursing homes. As of June 3, there were currently 1,487 Texans hospitalized due to COVID-19, 20,679 active cases, and roughly 45,858 Texans are estimated to have recovered.
“Thanks to the effectiveness of our Surge Response Teams, we have the ability to contain those hot spots while opening up Texas for business,” Abbott said.
Phase III is based on the advice and support of the four doctors on the Strike Force to Open Texas medical team, the governor’s office said.
Effective Wednesday, all businesses currently operating at 25 percent capacity can expand their occupancy to 50 percent, with certain exceptions.
Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50 percent as long as patrons are seated; restaurants can expand maximum table size from 6 to 10 people.
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50 percent capacity.
Effective June 12, restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75 percent.
Effective June 19, amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50 percent capacity.
Complete details and a full list of guidelines, openings, and relevant datescan be found here.
Small businesses can continue to receive assistance through the state’s webinar series hosted by the governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission.
The governor is delivering opening remarks to the series hosted at 10:30 AM Thursday. Participants can register here.
The series is designed to “help businesses find innovative strategies and solutions to successfully navigate the reopening process.”
"Texans are battling a colossal challenge, but overcoming these challenges is part of who we are,” Abbott said. “I am committed to working alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Working together, we will continue to create more jobs and strengthen our economy, and help our businesses recover."
Wednesday’s panel includes representatives from eBay, Facebook, Workforce Solutions, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and Aaron Demerson, commissioner representing employers at the Texas Workforce Commission. Panel experts will offer advice about enhancing online presence and communications, building e-commerce into business models, business resiliency, and list resources available to plan for changing economic circumstances, according to the governor’s office.
In rural Texas, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more accessible mental health care
The coronavirus pandemic has created widespread fear and economic anxiety across Texas, and mental health experts and advocates say rural areas — which already had fewer providers and higher rates of suicide and drug overdoses — could see more severe mental health impacts than the state’s urban areas. They are predicting a lingering wave of trauma and depression even after the pandemic’s immediate effects recede and lockdowns lift.
But it’s not all bad news. Although the pandemic has aggravated existing problems, the speedy rollout of telemedicine may prove to be a boon for rural residents who urgently need mental health care.
“There’s a lot of bad things happening right now because of COVID-19,” said Andy Keller, president and CEO of the Texas-based Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. “But in some ways, people in rural Texas have better access to health care than they’d ever had before. All the barriers to them accessing physicians across the state have been lifted.”
In April, Gov. Greg Abbott temporarily waived restrictions on telehealth, allowing mental health care providers and local mental health authorities to broadly expand services and collect reimbursement for online appointments more easily. The state also implemented a mental health hotline in March that offers free over-the-phone support and provides resources and information to callers who need help.
At Texas Tech University — which has long been a pioneer in telemedicine — Sarah Wakefield, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the school’s Health Sciences Center, said she’s seen a “huge spike” in telemedicine appointments since the pandemic began.
Alhough mental health care can be easier over video calls, Keller says calling in with a cellphone can be just as helpful and doesn't require an internet connection. That’s especially important for rural areas, where another barrier to adequate treatment is lack of broadband access. About 440,000 of the half-million Texas households without access to broadband are in rural Texas.
Barbara Vinson is a Seguin resident and the founder of the Guadalupe County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, where she runs support groups and therapy sessions. When in-person meetings were canceled, she urged members to continue checking in regularly online or by phone.
“The technology part is difficult for some people out here, it’s so new,” Vinson said. “Some people don’t have laptops, they just have flip phones they paid $50 for. So technology is an issue, but they get through it. And with time they’ve gotten more comfortable.”
Vinson regularly calls and emails members to stay in touch. If someone tells her they are having a crisis, she counsels them through it and then offers additional resources. And while she can’t say for sure if there have been more distress calls than usual, the Facebook page she runs has gained dozens of new followers in the past three months.
Now, more than ever, Vinson says her neighbors in Seguin and its outlying areas are hungry for information about mental health resources.
The pandemic has almost certainly exacerbated existing anxiety or depression diagnoses and brought on new ones, said Alison Boleware, a director for the National Association of Social Workers in Texas. Social workers and therapists in the state have their hands full with an influx of both old and new patients.
Experts are anticipating rising cases of depression and suicide, addiction and overdose; Keller calls these the “diseases of despair” that are aggravated by unemployment and economic stagnation. For every 1% increase in unemployment, the Meadows Institute estimates about 60 more people in Texas will die from suicide annually while 100 will die from drug overdoses.
As Texas businesses reopen, COVID-19 case totals are rising. The state says hot spots like prisons and meatpacking plants are key factors.
As Texas moves forward with a new phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan for reopening businesses, the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases is on a steady, upward trend.
Throughout the state, the number of new cases reported each day has grown from an average of about 1,081 during the week ending May 24 to about 1,527 in the past week. (Public health data varies day to day, so officials use a seven-day rolling average to better capture trends over time.)
The 14-day trend line shows new infections in Texas have risen about 71% in the past two weeks. Although confirmed infections have increased across the state, hot spots like state prisons and meatpacking plants, which have recently been the sites of mass or targeted testing, are responsible for a portion of the increase, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Part of the state’s increase of new confirmed cases reported since late May is a result of mass testing in some prisons, which began May 12. Since prisons started reporting test results May 26, the number of prisoners reported to be infected with the new coronavirus has skyrocketed — jumping from about 2,500 to 6,900 in two weeks.
State data shows that overall cases jumped by 19,000, or 34%, from May 25 to June 7, and nearly a quarter of that increase came from 10 counties with prisons and meatpacking plants.
But determining exactly how much of the statewide increase comes from recent prison testing is complicated because DSHS does not include all prison cases in the statewide total. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which oversees prisons, reports COVID-19 cases directly to DSHS, but DSHS says the statewide tally is based on reports from Texas counties — and some counties don’t include prison cases in their statistics. (DSHS spokespeople have repeatedly said they are working to ensure all counties include prison cases in their numbers.)
On Friday, Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster told The Texas Tribune that the Texas attorney general’s office instructed the county — which has a prison that led to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases — not to include prisoners in its county infection numbers. Brazoria County officials also said Friday they would no longer include prison cases in their county reports, according to Community Impact.
The attorney general’s office said it could not comment on advice given to local officials because of attorney-client privilege. A DSHS spokesperson said the agency expected to have an update on its data reporting process this week “to ensure that TDCJ cases are consistently included on our dashboard.”
Some of the statewide increase may be attributable to greater availability of testing for the virus. Along with mass testing at places like prisons — where more than 83,000 tests have been conducted — the number of tests rose steadily until the middle of May.
Since then, the number of daily tests administered has increased modestly, up about 7% from the week ending May 24 to the week ending Saturday.
And the percentage of tests coming back positive — a metric Abbott and White House officials have pointed to as indicative of a state’s readiness for reopening — is also increasing. The 14-day trend line shows the positive rate in Texas has risen about 62% over the past two weeks.
In addition, the number of people hospitalized from the coronavirus, reported each day, has grown from an average of 1,656 during the week ending May 24 to 1,811 in the past week.
University of Texas at Austin will require all students, faculty and staff to wear masks inside campus buildings
The University of Texas at Austin will require all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks in campus buildings next fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19, interim Dean Jay Hartzell announced Monday.
UT-Austin appears to be the first university in the state to implement a mandatory face mask policy for the fall semester. In an email to the UT community, Hartzell said students and faculty may remove their face coverings in a campus building if they are alone in a private office or in their residence hall room. Masks will be encouraged in outdoor areas of campus, and enforcement measures will be announced later. The university is also planning to test asymptomatic individuals and routinely screen people for symptoms as they enter buildings on campus.
"This policy — which is currently in place for the summer — is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which makes clear that face coverings, in addition to social distancing measures, are among the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19, particularly in high-density areas," Hartzell said in the email.
Hartzell said employee furloughs have begun, but the university did not immediately provide details about how many people were affected.
Institutions are steeling themselves for major economic blows from the pandemic. UT-Austin had previously announced that furloughs and a hiring freeze were imminent, while layoffs are a likely possibility in the near future. State leaders have also directed certain higher education institutions and agencies to reduce their budgets by 5%; Hartzell said these cuts will be released shortly.
UT-Austin is in the process of navigating strategies to mitigate COVID-19 spread for the fall semester. Last week, Hartzell announced that more than 2,000 classes will be online, while on-campus classes will run from August to Thanksgiving and then continue remotely in an effort to limit student travel. Meanwhile, classrooms will be limited to 40% of their capacity, and classes will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to reduce the number of students on campus at any given time.
Texas awarded $78.81 billion in federal covid relief
Texas has received $78.81 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid as of May 19, the 12th highest amount among all 50 states relative to the number of its Covid-19 cases and resulting economic disruption, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
The federal funding received by Texas per Covid-19 case was $1,578,885, while federal funds per jobless claim in the state since March stood at $40,598, the study by the financial news and opinion website concluded.
As of mid-March, the number of jobless claims filed in the state amounted to 13.9 percent of the labor force, according to 24/7 Wall St. And Covid-19 cases in Texas numbered 174 for every 100,000 state residents, the analysis said.
Congress has signed off on more than $3 trillion in coronavirus relief funds since late March, with the money going to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments. The formula for distributing the funds, however, often did not reflect the severity of each state’s Covid-19 outbreak, the study’s authors found.
Abbott faces criticism over $295 million contact tracing contract
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas had the fewest COVID-19 fatalities since March 30.
“We also had the fewest Texans testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 6 weeks,” he said, “and, we have the second most recoveries from COVID-19 in America.”
On May 25, Abbott said that Texas had the fewest COVID-19 fatalities since the end of March and the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since the middle of April.
On May 26, Abbott said that Dallas County had reported no coronavirus deaths as cases continued to trend downward.
“Stories of improvement like this are surfacing across the state,” Abbott said. “Let’s extend this trend by doing all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and open up Texas.”
Despite this positive trend, the state remains in the phase 2 reopening with businesses only open to 25 to 50 percent capacity depending on the business, and more than two million Texans remain out of work as a result of the governor’s executive order placing restrictions on residents and businesses.
The governor, without the input of the legislature, also directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to sign a $295 million, 27-month contract with a New York-based tech company, MTX Group headquartered in North Dallas, to undertake a massive contact tracing and surveillance program in the Lone Star State.
The nearly $300 million contract involves rapidly recruiting, training, mobilizing and managing more than 4,000 tracers. The term “contact tracing” refers to a process where researchers attempt to identify everyone a confirmed carrier of the coronavirus may have come into contact with, reported on to public health authorities and “encouraged” to be tested and or quarantined.
This same company recently went 123 percent over budget in a prior project when it was tasked with handling the licensing and regulatory processing for Kentucky's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, state Sen. Bob Hall, a major critic of the program, said.
“There is never a right time or right way to do the wrong thing," Hall, a Republican from Edgewood, wrote in a letter to Abbott. "In the COVID-19 scenario, contact tracing is technically wrong, financially wrong, and morally wrong.
“Contact tracing is technically wrong, as it may be an effective tool to trace slow moving deadly viruses such as Ebola or Tuberculosis, but not for a fast-moving virus with a low death rate that is primarily spread by asymptomatic people,” Hall added.
At a time when Texas should be tightening its belt, it is spending nearly $300 million – “a colossal waste of money” – on a program instead of directing that money to be spent “on resources to protect the elderly and immune-compromised populations that are the most affected,” Hall said.
The Facebook group “Texans Against Contact Tracing” argues that contact tracing is state overreach and will lead to privacy breaches and erosion of civil liberties.
“The government overreacted to this virus from the start, and now it is continuing that overreaction while spending $300 million for a program that appears to threaten the liberties of my constituents and all Texans,” State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R–Arlington, told The Texas Scorecard.
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R–Fredericksburg, also warned constituents, telling the Scorecard, “Everyone should pay close attention because we might be giving away our right to privacy and civil liberties in the name of safety.”
The Houston Chronicle published a copy of a heavily redacted contract.
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R–Odessa, expressed concern that the contract was signed “without any collaboration with the public or the legislature.”
He posted on Facebook, “I’ve heard two takes on the contact-tracing practice: some say it’s a direct threat to our civil liberties and is a ‘big brother’ scheme, while others say it is purely voluntary and has been going on for decades in relation to other infectious diseases. When opinions are extreme on both ends of the spectrum like this, the truth usually lies somewhere in between, and I’m trying to understand the truth.”
State Sens. Paul Bettencourt, R–Houston, Bob Hall, R–Edgewood, and Kel Seliger, R–Amarillo, have all expressed concerns over the contract.
The Texas Health Trace program website says it depends on people who have contracted COVID-19 to sign up for the program. MTX Group claims it has already instituted a "learning management system" to train new contact tracers about internal technology systems and federal health laws, according to a report by Newsweek.
