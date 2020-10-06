IMPRESSIVE START FOR COMFORT
Comfort enters district play undefeated with a 6-0 mark.
Comfort raced to an impressive 34-20 win over Hondo Friday night.
Chris Rodriguez torched the Owls with 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Jose Herrera had 136 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions from Oscar Falcon.
The Bobcats meet up with Llano Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Llano.
Comfort and Llano are the lone undefeated teams in 3A-1 District 13 and are statistically similar this season.
Both teams have scored over 200 points this season and given up less than 70 points a game.
(0) comments
