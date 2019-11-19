Law enforcement ended a more than 15-hour stand-off with a suspected murderer on a stretcher into a Kerrville Fire Department ambulance at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect, 45-year-old Fernando Rolon Jr., was holed up in the Rio 10 movie theaters along Bandera Highways. Residents of a neighboring apartment complex said they heard a large bang, and shortly thereafter Rolon was brought out on a stretcher and taken away.
Police scanner traffic reported a 45-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head being prepped for transport by helicopter, which landed in the movie theater parking lot.
Rolon is suspected in the late Monday night killing of Melissa Villagrana, a Walmart employee. At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, police got word of a shooting at Walmart. When they arrived the suspect was gone, but Villagrana was dead at the scene.
Around midnight law enforcement officials closed Bandera Highway at Medina Highway when they discovered Rolon had barricaded himself in the theater. That began a standoff between law enforcement and Rolon that lasted nearly 15 hours.
