Christopher Robert Ewing
March 19, 1967 – Sept. 25, 2020
Christopher Robert Ewing, 53, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on September 25, 2020.
He was born in Baytown, Texas, to Robert and Patricia Ewing on March 19, 1967.
He graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown and received a BS in Psychology from Schreiner University in Kerrville. Chris was employed at the U.S. Postal Service from 1999 until his date of death.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wynne Ewing; and his sister, Rebecca Lynn (Ewing) Anderson.
Chris is survived by his mother, Patricia Ewing; brother, David Ewing of Kerrville; brother, Terry Ewing; along with nieces, Tuesday Wicker and Christina Ewing of Baytown and April Burton of New Braunfels.
A private service will be observed by Chris’s immediate family.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Peterson Regional Medical Center of Kerrville and the Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital of San Antonio for Chris’s care and treatment.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
