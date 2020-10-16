Marie Elena Compean Delgadillo
December 1934 - October 2020
Marie Elena Compean Delgadillo passed away on Oct. 15, 2020, in Kerrville. Marie was born in Edinburg, Texas to Jesus Compean and Maria Cervantez on Dec. 9, 1934. Marie married Carlos Delgadillo on Aug. 29, 1949 in Napoleon, Ohio.
Marie was preceded in death by Carlos on June 9, 1992.
Marie is survived by her children: sons, Larry Delgadillo, wife Ida, Jesse Delgadillo, Charlie Delgadillo, daughter, Lisa Renfro, husband Bill; grandchildren, Mark Delgadillo, wife Amanda, Katie Stone, husband Zack, Erin Lindsey, husband Ryan, Bryla Renfro Simpson, husband Trey; and 6 great-grandchildren.
To honor Marie’s wishes, no funeral service will be held.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of wing 1 at Waterside Nursing Home and Dr. Shaw, Dr. Young and Sid Peterson Hospice, Heart Choices Care Management, Peterson Palliative Care for all the love, care and respect Marie received.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
