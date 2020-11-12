Three people, two of whom have multiple criminal convictions in Kerr County, were recently arrested by authorities on felony drug charges.
Gregory Leland Jones, who has been arrested 10 times in Kerr County in the last 10 years, was apprehended Nov. 11 by Ingram police who had three warrants for his arrest on charges of first degree felony drug dealing, state jail felony drug possession and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor. He also was accused of violating bond on a pending misdemeanor DWI charge.
The drug-dealing indictment wasn’t immediately available, so it’s not clear what drug Jones is accused of dealing; judging from the statute alleged to have been violating, it would be either methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin. His pending possessing charge stems from allegations he had less than 1 gram of meth on Sept. 7.
Jones, born in 1977 and a resident of Ingram, has a six-year-old DWI conviction and two misdemeanor assault convictions from about 10 years ago, according to court records.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Linda Danielle Munoz on Nov. 10 on a warrant for her arrest stemming from allegations she possessed, that day, 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes meth, heroin and cocaine. The woman, a Kerrville resident, had five prior arrests in Kerr County since 2013 and has been convicted of petty math possession twice in the last six years. She’s also been convicted of petty marijuana possession twice in the last seven years. Munoz, born in 1993, has a pending misdemeanor charge stemming from an allegation she struck a woman she knows in the head with her hand on Nov. 28, 2019.
Michael Anthony Ballard, of Kerrville, born in 1979, was arrested by KPD on Nov. 10 on an arrest warrant stemming from allegations he possessed 4-200 grams of a penalty group 1 drug on Nov. 10. Records indicate he had no prior arrests in Kerr County.
According to county records, Munoz was released from the county jail on Nov. 11 on a $35,000 bond; Ballard was in jail as of Nov. 12 on the same bond amount; and Jones was released Nov. 11 on bonds totaling $32,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.