Saturday night wx
NWS

Cloudy skies continue across the Hill Country through the overnight hours.  Visibility may be reduced to less than a mile in a few locations through daybreak Sunday.

Low temperatures will hold steady between 31 and 34 degrees.  Patchy ice may still occur for a few locations.  Overall, light rain and drizzle will be the main hazards along with dense fog.

The first part of the day Sunday will be cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle. Sunshine returns during the day with warmer daytime highs in the middle to upper 50s.

