The Kerrville Independent School District said that a child at the Early Childhood Campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, but not before exposing others to the virus.
At least two other students were exposed. The child was on campus Monday morning, before exhibiting symptoms and then was sent home. The parents of the two children, who were exposed, were notified on Tuesday morning about the positive test.
In a letter to parents, district staff said the student who tested positive, and anyone in close contact with the student will not be at school until they have met the criteria for returning to school safely — that's at least 10 days of quarantine.
The campus serves Head Start and pre-kindergarten students.
Additionally, KISD said it would provide extensive cleaning of classrooms and common areas has taken place.
