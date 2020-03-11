Although there are no local test kits for COVID-19, the process for getting tested for the virus starts by ruling out other illnesses first before using out-of-county labs, according to information presented to the Kerrville City Council on Tuesday.
The council was briefed on the COVID-19 situation by members of a group tasked with monitoring the pandemic and planning local responses. The committee includes staff from Peterson Regional Medical Center and high-ranking first responders with the city.
If anyone in Kerr County has flu-like symptoms and all other diseases are ruled out by their physicians, test samples are sent to one of about five out-of-county labs run by Texas Department of State Health Services. The TDSHS holds and operates the test kits, which presently are in short supply, and the agency has the ability to conduct 10 to 25 tests for the virus per day or less, according to hospital staff. There is a 48-hour turnaround for the test.
At the time of the workshop, at least 13 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed so far in Texas, and those cases involved people exposed to the virus through international travel, according to Pam Burton, PRMC Infection preventionist. Since then, the TDSHS increased the number to 21. Lisa Winters, PRMC spokeswoman, who also was on hand at the workshop, said no cases of the virus have cropped up in Kerr County. A spokeswoman for the Kerrville VA Medical Center, on Tuesday, said no one in the South Texas VA Health System has tested positive for the virus.
Burton told the council about the number of disease cases worldwide and in the U.S. — there had been 566 in America as of Tuesday — and said there’s not yet a vaccine. But officials at the workshop said the city has had a lot of time to prepare for the virus since it first appeared in China less than three months ago, and the committee is monitoring the situation daily.
“We’ve been way ahead of the curve,” Winters said.
In response to one city council member’s question of whether she should attend a wedding in the summer, Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith advised that it’s best to avoid traveling. He said his department cancelled a planned attendance of one of the largest fire conferences in the country due to concerns over COVID-19.
“From a national perspective, they’re not encouraging travel,” Smith said.
Burton said the best way to avoid spreading illness or being infected is to avoid touching one’s face, to keep hands and faces clean, and to frequently sanitize commonly touched surfaces and objects. Anyone sick should stay home.
“We have a lot of home delivery services … use those if you can if you’re sick,” Burton said.
The Main Street H-E-B offers delivery and curbside services at https://bit.ly/2W1j4mb, while the other H-E-B offers curbside at https://bit.ly/2TCOCNz.
Burton said that should anyone catch COVID-19 and develop severe symptoms, the hospital can isolate them in negative-pressure rooms, of which there currently are three. But more such rooms can be established in the event of an outbreak of severe cases, she said.
The city is in phase III of its six-phase pandemic plan. In the current phase, city officials prepare for 50 percent of the city staff being absent due to illness. The phase also calls for the identification of critical city functions that should be continued in the event of a severe local outbreak, in addition to non-critical functions that can be temporarily discontinued. Another phase III measure is identifying and reviewing personnel, businesses, suppliers and other resources to support critical city functions, and to identify backup resources. Phase III measures are expected to be completed by the end of this month.
“I’m very pleased with what you’re doing to protect our community,” said Council Member Kim Clarkson to committee members.
(1) comment
Having to travel out of county for older, high-risk individuals is a hardship. Any plans to have test kits available locally in the near future?
