Nick Zuercher scored 16 points for the Center Point Pirates in a losing effort against Goldthwaite.
Goldthwaite defeated Center Point, 60-27.
Derrick Dominguez accounted for 3 points, when he drained a shot from behind the arc.
Zuercher contributed defensively by crashing the boards for 10 rebounds in the contest.
The Pirates are still in search of their first victory during this challenging season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.