KERRVILLE - John Lamey of San Antonio and Kurt Cunov of Shavano Park went wire to wire to win the 2020 Texas Stableford Handicap at Riverhill Country Club this past weekend.
The duo carded 83 points which was eight and a half points over their final round quota.
They finished fifteen and a half points over their cumulative total and won by sixteen and a quarter points.
The Texas Stableford Handicap was sanctioned by the Texas Golf Association.
Jeffery Fountaine of Trophy Club and Randall Brower of Frisco carded 74 points and came in second place.
Jamey Freisleben of Montgomery and Russell Schroeder of La Porte finished third carding 69 points in the tournament.
