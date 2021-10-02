Most areas across Kerr County received 1 to 4 inches of rain this past week. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday before a cold front begins to dry us out Sunday and Monday.
There is still a possibility we could see locally heavy downpours Saturday ahead of the cold front.
CHANCE OF RAIN SATURDAY
The heaviest rainfall probably fell on Friday for most of the region, but a few showers and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Saturday. This activity should not be as widespread compared to Thursday night and Friday morning’s storm activity.
High temperatures depend on cloud cover. Most areas should remain in the 75- to 80-degree range with humidity levels remaining elevated throughout the day.
Southeast winds become north at 10 to 15 mph during the day Saturday. There is also a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially near the frontal boundary during the day.
SLIGHTLY COOLER SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. A lingering risk for showers and isolated thunderstorms continues. Most of the activity should not be heavy.
Low temperatures fall into the middle 60s. Light north winds continue overnight.
We could also see areas of patchy fog developing Saturday night and Sunday morning.
PARTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY DRIER SUNDAY
Humidity levels should be a touch lower during the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible. Most areas remain quiet.
Highs warm into the middle 80s. North winds average 5 to 15 mph.
COOL SUNDAY NIGHT
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night with cool overnight low temperatures between 57 and 60 degrees.
MOSTLY SUNNY MONDAY
Mostly sunny skies and drier air will make it feel like October Monday afternoon. Highs edge into the lower and middle 80s.
DRY MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Cool mornings and warm afternoons are expected for much of the week ahead.
Highs top out in the 80s each day with lows in the 50s each morning. It should be dry most of the week.
