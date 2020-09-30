Low humidity and plenty of sunshine will be in the forecast Wednesday across the Hill Country.
Although a few high clouds are possible, most areas should remain sunny throughout the day.
High temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 80's most locations.
Humidity levels drop to between 15 and 20 percent during the afternoon hours promoting elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers during the afternoon hours in particular.
Winds should be out of the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies and very dry air remain in the forecast tonight.
This should allow temperatures to range from 45 to 50 degrees for an overnight low.
Winds become calm overnight.
Sunny skies return Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80's.
A cold front will move through the area late Thursday into Friday dropping temperatures a couple of degrees Friday.
Despite a cold front, temperatures at night will be warmer over the weekend due to higher moisture levels and more clouds Saturday and Sunday.
Unfortunately, rain chances remain minimal at best.
