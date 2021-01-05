A cold front will track across the Hill Country Wednesday morning.
The front will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours followed by clearing skies and dry air during the day.
Ahead of the cold front, it remains mild overnight with low temperatures holding in the middle 50's.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph throughout the night.
Areas of drizzle and light rain may occur after midnight ahead of the cold front.
Morning showers and storms will quickly push eastward Wednesday.
Sunny skies return by the afternoon hours with highs in the middle 60's.
Gusty northwest winds average 15 to 25 mph behind the cold front.
CLEAR AND COLD WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clear skies and cold temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday night as lows drop into the lower and middle 30's.
A few areas could drop into the 20's if winds settle down overnight.
SUNNY AND PLEASANT THURSDAY
Thursday looks sunny and dry with highs around 65 degrees.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph Thursday.
WEEKEND COLD AIR??
Models continue struggling with cold air and precipitation chances in the extended forecast this weekend.
Models trended colder again, especially on Sunday when highs could remain in the 40's.
Rain and precipitation may be in the forecast over the weekend as well.
