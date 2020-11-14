The Tivy Antlers have a bye this week on their football schedule.
With a break in the action, it was a good time to get an evaluation of how far the Antlers have progressed up to this point.
Tivy’s overall record is only 2-5, but Tivy still has an opportunity to control their own destiny.
Coach David Jones has preached throughout the season that Tivy’s difficult pre-district schedule would reap rewards in the long run.
Indeed, Tivy has mounted a 2-1 district mark and defeated Floresville 42-35 with a depleted roster last week.
So that leads us to examine where Tivy is currently situated after a rough start to the season.
“I think we have progressed well,” Coach Jones evaluated. “The record is misleading. We have played 4 teams who will be district champions. We also still have a shot at our district championship.”
Jones is correct.
Boerne Champion helped the Antlers out this past weekend when they lost to Alamo Heights 23-20.
During this bye week, Alamo Heights became the team to beat and they have a perfect 3-0 record to this point.
Tivy and Boerne Champion are tied for second place with a 2-1 district record.
Medina Valley, Floresville and Lockhart round out the remainder of the district with sub-500 records in district play.
Tivy has two district games left on the calendar.
They host Medina Valley next Friday and then travel to Alamo Heights on Friday, Nov. 27.
If Tivy wins out, they are guaranteed a share of the district championship.
There could even be a three-way tie between Tivy, Champion and Alamo Heights in the process.
All of this to say that Tivy is very much in the position to control their own destiny.
Each game will be a “must win” for the Antlers in order for them to win the district championship.
Coach Jones has not backed off on his prediction that Tivy will continue getting better each week.
The off week will give the Antlers an opportunity to heal.
COVID has been an issue for every school district in the state of Texas and Tivy is no exception.
“The football season has been a challenge,” Jones alluded. “Educational leaders around the state and nation have faced unprecedented times as well.”
Every week that passes by is not a given this year.
Everyone knows that a game can be cancelled with little or no warning.
Jones has prepared his team for every possibility.
“We train our kids to fight and never give in to outside forces,” Jones said. “This is no different. We adjust, we find another way, and we continue to fight the good fight.”
At the end of the day, Jones is simply happy that his team gets to play another game.
“We feel very blessed to be getting to play our games,” Jones concluded. “We are going to continue to adjust and find a way to be successful.”
