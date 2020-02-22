Schreiner University's men's basketball team had to sweep Trinity for any hope of advancing to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament Feb. 28 in Kerrville.
On Saturday it was mission accomplished. Senior Paul Wells turned in a monster performance for the Mountaineers with 21 points and nine rebounds for an 81-71 victory over Trinity.
The victory knocked Trinity out of the six-team tournament, and catapulted the Mountaineers into postseason.
Matthew Rindahl scored 17 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Wells' persistence attacking the basket led him to score 12 of his 21 points from the free throw line. Wells was 12-of-15 from the line.
Schreiner's tenacity on the offensive board proved crucial and the Mountaineers earned 17 second-chance points, and scored 32 points in the paint against Trinity.
Now, comes the big test for a Schreiner team that has lost close games against every team in the field. The Mountaineers will most likely be the sixth seed and would face Austin College in a 2 p.m. game on Friday at Schreiner.
Schreiner has lost twice to Austin this year but by six and eight points.
The winner of that game would face the No. 1-seed — most likely Houston St. Thomas — on Saturday. Schreiner won this tournament in 2018, but it's been a tournament that has been dominated by Texas Lutheran, which has won it four times in the last five years.
