HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had a career-high 30 points as Sam Houston won its ninth consecutive game, topping Abilene Christian 64-57 on Wednesday night.
Zach Nutall had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Sam Houston (12-5, 6-0 Southland Conference). Tristan Ikpe added 12 rebounds. Javion May had seven rebounds.
Sam Houston totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Airion Simmons had 16 points for the Wildcats (11-3, 3-1), who ended a four-game win streak. Kolton Kohl added 12 points and three assists. Joe Pleasant had seven rebounds.
