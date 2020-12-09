Even with the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Kerrville will finish 2020 on a positive note financially thanks to strong sales tax revenue and some prudent measures taken to stave off a potential disaster to the city budget.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Kerrville Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier said the city would finish with a $3.9 million surplus for the 2020 fiscal year. In addition, the city is already off to a good start for the 2021 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1.
“We continue to see these extremely strong results,” Dozier said of the sales tax revenue.
All of this good news allowed the City Council to approve a budget amendment to spend about $500,000 in capital expenditures. It also provides the city to provide some cost of living adjustment to employees and a 2% payout to employees.
The surge in sales tax revenue has been a surprising trend throughout Dozier’s reporting on the budget to the council during 2020. In the early days of the coronavirus shutdown, Dozier and city officials braced for huge losses due to closures in retail and a potential decline in car and truck sales, but that never materialized.
Dozier noted also that some of the revenue collected included federal relief funds to help offset the costs of coronavirus mitigation.
“Your news is a good Christmas present,” Councilwoman Judy Eychner said.
Instead, the sales tax revenue only strengthened with year-over-year gains, including a 5.8% increase in October, which featured missing revenue from at least one major taxpayer due to an accounting glitch at the state. In November, aided in part by that one missed tax payment being collected, Kerrville’s revenue was up 24.9% over November 2019.
“Even when you adjust out (that double payment) that’s 18%,” Dozier said. “We just continue to see very strong performance in regional retail. So, that’s home improvement stores, big box stores, new stores and, of course, online sales are very strong.”
Dozier said that there has been an increase in the food service category that hasn’t previously been seen during the pandemic — an increase of more than 8% over November 2019.
Now, that’s not saying there were weak spots — hotels took it on the chin financially in 2020, only recently recovering. As the city enters the 2021 fiscal year, things are looking better than expected for hoteliers based on the occupancy tax revenue.
