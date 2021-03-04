If you passed through the halls of Tivy High School, old and new, you know who Charlie Dobbs is.
Simply known as Coach Dobbs, he was a familiar face in the gym at Peterson Middle School when it was on Tivy Street and within the athletic facilities at Tivy High School.
Coach Dobbs would coach at all levels when it came to track and field events.
From 7th grade track to the 12th year senior, Coach Dobbs was a coach that expected you to run.
For this reporter and the time under his watch, I remember taking long runs to the Olympic Pool and back.
If it wasn’t a good run, it might be extended the next day to the National Guard building and back.
This reporter was a track manager briefly in middle school, going to all track events including long road trips to Del Rio and short trips to Fredericksburg.
Coach Dobbs was on every bus trip we took.
He demanded your best effort each and every day, including time in the classroom where he was also known to coach math in middle school.
Coach Dobbs was given an honor that many consider was long overdue.
The Antler Relays officially kicked off Thursday evening at Antler Stadium.
In a special ceremony, Dobbs was given a plaque commemorating his 30-year tenure as Track and Field coach for the Tivy Antlers.
Dobbs graciously accepted the award at mid-field on the “T” and was surrounded by his family and friends.
It was announced during the ceremony that the Antler Relays will now live in history with a new name.
It will be officially called the “Charlie Dobbs Antler Relays” from this day forward.
Coach Dobbs will forever live in the memory banks of those who knew him as a teacher and a coach.
He hadn’t changed a bit.
Luckily for this reporter, I did not have to run to the Olympic pool or the National Guard building on this night, but will forever remember the days when it was part of our regular routine.
Congratulations, Coach Dobbs. It's an honor that is well deserved.
Good luck to all athletes participating in the 46th Annual Charlie Dobbs Antler Relays.
