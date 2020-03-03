BOERNE — With a towel draped over his head, Tivy senior Abraham Viera hunched over in his chair, silently reflecting on the Antlers’ 64-43 loss to Wagner at Boerne Champion High School. When he finally rose to his feet, he embraced Tivy assistant coach Ray Fierro.
Meanwhile, his senior teammates, Jackson Young and Will Johnston, wandered through the crowd of Tivy fans, thanking their family and friends for making the 30-minute drive to watch their playoff game.
Tuesday’s postgame scene was bittersweet for the Antlers. They had just completed the best season at Tivy in 10 years, advancing to the third round for the first time since 2010. They also attracted one of the best crowds to attend a Tivy game in recent memory, with Antler fans packing the bleachers in Champion’s gym. Those fans did everything they could to lift the Antlers to an upset win over Wagner, the defending Class 5A state finalist. And for 20 minutes, Tivy pushed the Thunderbirds. The two teams traded leads in the first half, and the Antlers only trailed by five midway through the third quarter. But Wagner’s quickness and athleticism began to fatigue the Antlers, and they began committing turnovers. The Thunderbirds capitalized on Tivy’s second-half miscues, pulling away in the fourth quarter to advance to the regional semifinals.
After the game, Tivy’s players were aware they had just experienced a great season, they were just sad it had ended.
“It was an excellent basketball atmosphere,” Brian Young said. “It was what a playoff atmosphere should be. For the sake of my kids, I just wished we would have been on the other end result.
“We fought hard, but you an’t make turnovers or mistakes against teams like that at inopportune times, because they had a tendency to capitalize on them and they are too athletic to bridge that gap back.”
The Antlers (24-13) didn’t make those mistakes in the first half. Instead, they played some of their best basketball of the season. Jackson Young scored 9 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, consistently slashing to the basket and using his body to prevent Wagner (33-5) from blocking his shot attempts. Freshman center Jackson Johnston capitalized on his opportunity near the rim, dropping six first half points, and senior point guard Christian Gorham aggressively attacked the basket. As a result, the Antlers only trailed 22-20 with two minutes in the second quarter. Jasean Jackson, though, gave the Thunderbirds some separation by burying a triple to give Wagner a 25-20 halftime lead.
Jackson Young continued to play at a high level in the second half, splashing a triple from the right wing to slice Wagner’s lead to 28-25. But that’s when the Thunderbirds began to stretch their lead, ripping off a 8-2 run to push their advantage to 36-27. Viera responded by drilling another 3-pointer, but the Antlers couldn’t get any closer. The Thunderbirds ended the quarter on a 9-2 run to lead 45-32 entering the fourth and maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.
After the final buzzer, Brian Young told his players he was proud of everything that they had accomplished this season. More importantly, he let them know he was blessed to be their coach.
“It’s sad, but at the same time, I just to have to reflect and go, ‘I was really lucky to have such great kids,’” Brian Young said. “I was well-represented on the court. They played basketball hard, but they played with good character. “
