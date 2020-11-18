A warming trend is underway across the Hill Country.
Temperatures will warm up for the remainder of the week with above average temperatures in the forecast through Sunday.
A cold front will drop temperatures Sunday and bring us colder weather Monday along with a slight chance of rain late this weekend and early next week.
Other than a few stratus clouds and a few high clouds, it will remain mostly sunny Wednesday.
Highs range from 75 to 80 degrees across the entire Hill Country Wednesday afternoon.
South-southeast winds will be occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the day.
Look for low clouds to develop after midnight across the region.
Low temperatures will be warmer with widespread readings between 50 and 55 degrees. Upper 40's are possible before low clouds move in overnight.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Clouds continue through mid-morning Thursday before clearing out during the midday hours.
Highs on Thursday warm into the middle and upper 70's.
South winds become occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph Thursday afternoon.
Low clouds quickly return Thursday night with lows in the lower to middle 50's.
Highs in the upper 70's are expected Friday.
LONG RANGE FORECAST
High temperatures remain in the 70's for highs through the first part of the weekend with warmer overnight lows in the 50's and 60's through Sunday morning.
A cold front should drop highs into the 50's and 60's Monday with lows in the 40's Monday morning.
Mild temperatures return by the middle of next week.
A freeze is not in the forecast across the Hill Country at this time.
Our best opportunity for rain will take place Sunday and Monday with lingering showers possible early Tuesday.
