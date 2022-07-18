A 12-agency operation involving the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Police Department resulted in 59 felony arrests of people accused of prostitution and crimes related to weapons and illegal drugs.
The prostitution and human trafficking operation, “Share the Wealth,” was active from June 13-24 and resulted in the seizure of two stolen handguns, 19 grams of heroin and 4.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
“Two female subjects were arrested for (misdemeanor) criminal mischief, bringing the total number of arrests to 61,” reads the release. “The human trafficking recovery operation resulted in 11 potential victims being contacted.
Nine people were arrested in Kerr County, 12 in Kendall County, 14 in Guadalupe County and 24 in Bexar County. Other agencies involved in the operation were Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Converse Police Department, Cibolo Police Department, Schertz Police Department and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Arrested in Kerr County were:
Steven Douglas Gold, 65, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of online solicitation of a minor
James Ryan Nunn, 49, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of possession of 4-200 grams of methamphetamine
Marcos Augustine Herrera, 46, of Kerrville, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
Bennie H Lowderback, 58, of La Vernia, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
Casey Sean Donovan, 41, of Kerrville, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
Nicolas Cuellar, 31, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of possession of 4-200 grams of methamphetamine
Terry Lynn Draffen, 68, of Fredericksburg, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
Adam Lee Lehmann Jr., 42, of Kingsland, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
Christopher Miles Carter, 45, of San Antonio, on one count of solicitation of prostitution
“Cooperation on this level is what I promised to institute as Kerr County sheriff, and the results of this operation show the effect,” reads a statement from Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Crime does not respect county lines nor city limits. Both public safety and taxpayers are best served when law enforcement makes and fills requests based on mutual aid and capability. I am very proud of our office’s contribution to this operation and look forward to many more chances to work together.”
Nongovernmental organizations Mercy Gate Ministries and Deliver Fund also participated. Out of the 11 victims recovered as part of the operation, six were receiving services, according to Karla Solomon, director of outreach and training at Mercy Gate.
“It was such an honor and privilege to work with law enforcement on these operations,” reads a Friday statement from Solomon.
