Images from Share the Wealth

Evidence and human trafficking victims seized in the recent Share the Wealth multi-agency operations, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. 

A 12-agency operation involving the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Police Department resulted in 59 felony arrests of people accused of prostitution and crimes related to weapons and illegal drugs.

The prostitution and human trafficking operation, “Share the Wealth,” was active from June 13-24 and resulted in the seizure of two stolen handguns, 19 grams of heroin and 4.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.  

