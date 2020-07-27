Clifton Fifer knows everyone has a story to tell. He also believes it’s important that people learn from these anecdotes.
That’s why he invited eight people to the Doyle Community Center on Friday to share their personal stories during a panel discussion about life in Kerrville’s Hispanic communities.
On the surface, it looked as if the speakers opted to tell simple stories. Fritz Morquecho, for instance, told the crowd about how he learned how to play the accordion in 1949. The following year, he helped form the band “The Three Aces,” and performed in musical joints in Kerrville and San Antonio. Felipe Lozano, meanwhile, reminisced on a time when he could watch a movie in the Arcadia Theater for only 5 cents. And Mary Rodriguez reflected on how she met her husband Matias Rodriguez during a church service shortly after World War II. As soon as Matias noticed Mary walking past his pew, he turned to his cousin and said, “You see that girl? That’s going to be my wife someday.”
The two were happily married for 68 years until Matias passed away last September.
Mando Gutierrez, Joe Castillo, Daniel Flores, Elia Torres and Julie Daavis also delivered stories on Friday. Their tales were also simple, but they were all profound in the sense they reflected the love that the speakers had for Kerrville, the same love that enabled them to positively impact the community for decades.
“The Doyle Center has two cultures,” Castillo told the crowd. “One of them is the African-American population and the other is a Hispanic culture. Those two cultures have been for many years working together to try to make the whole community of Kerrville better. Today we are going to celebrate one of those cultures, which is the hispanic community.”
After striving to honor the Black community this summer, the staff members of the Doyle Center decided last week to celebrate the hispanic community as well. They thought a good place to start was giving hispanic speakers an opportunity to share their experiences growing up in Kerrville.
“We want to have more open communication with the whole community of Kerrville in large,” Fifer said. “If you ask a person and give them the opportunity, they will tell you their story. It may not be what you want to hear, but they will tell you your story, and that’s what we were hoping for.”
The speeches on Friday were also triumphant. The speakers acknowledged they faced plenty of challenges in their lives. As children, they didn’t have much, and they also encountered discrimination. Torres and her hispanic friends weren’t allowed to enter Criders in 1965. Mary’s husband Matias was a prisoner of war after he was captured by the Germans in World War II, receiving the Good Conduct Medal and a Purple Heart for his service. Still, he wasn’t allowed entry at a Kerrville barbershop after the war because of his race.
“We have gone through a lot,” Mary said.
And yet, the eight speakers never let discrimination prevent them from experiencing joy in their lives. They continued to overcome obstacles, and as a result, they all found ways to better the community.
All of them had success stories. They became teachers, musicians, coaches and business executives. Torres worked at Tom Daniels for 39 years. Mary and Matias were active in Kerrville’s Christian community, with Matias serving as pastor at Calvary Baptist from 1964 to 2013.
Morquecho was inducted into the Texas Music Hall of Fame in 2016. On Friday, he brought his accordion with him to the panel. After he had finished speaking, he delighted the crowd at the Doyle Center with a riveting performance, 71 years after he had first learned to play the instrument.
“They know who they are and they know they have a mission in life,” Fifer said. “It’s just finding out the path they need to work on. The people on panel knew their path and followed it. That’s what brought them joy.”
