Cold weather lovers will have to wait another week or two before the pattern changes across the country.
The next few days will be marked by mild temperatures and spring-like humidity values across the Hill Country.
A pattern change next week could usher colder temperatures by the middle of next week, but it’s not earth shattering cold weather yet. Mid-December may offer a taste of winter-like temperatures, but that’s too far to mention right now.
MORE OF THE SAME THURSDAY
Morning low stratus clouds and patchy fog are possible Thursday morning. Skies become partly cloudy during the day. It will be similar to the weather that was observed on Wednesday.
Highs top out in the middle 70s with a few locations possibly reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
South winds average 5 to 15 mph and will not be much of a factor during the day.
MILD TEMPERATURES THURSDAY NIGHT
Low stratus clouds and patchy fog will return late Thursday night into Friday. Lows remain on the mild side with readings in the middle to upper 50s. You may wake up to readings around 60 degrees in a few spots.
Patchy dense fog may reduce visibility to less than a mile in a few areas.
Light south winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
PARTLY SUNNY AND HUMID FRIDAY
Skies become partly sunny Friday with highs in the middle 70s. South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
LITTLE OR NO RAINFALL EXPECTED
Outside of the risk for a light rain shower or patchy drizzle the next few mornings, measurable rainfall opportunities are not looking great locally.
At the moment, the long-range forecast is not looking promising through Dec. 10.
On average, temperatures should remain above normal and precipitation chances are expected to remain below average through early next week.
