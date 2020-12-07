There was a not a soul at the table this year. Mom and Dad celebrated Thanksgiving in Heaven with Jesus. My friend passed passed away from the COVID virus a month ago. The pandemic is taking its toll on the holidays too.
Everywhere families are told they can’t gather the way they used to because of COVID. At my community, we were not able to host our annual Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, the chef will prepare for us a thanksgiving lunch. Some will be visiting their loved ones through the windows.
Some of my favorite Thanksgiving memories: painting on rocks for table settings, and, of course, the gourmet dinner. My favorite pie is pecan pie. My brother Rob celebrated his first thanksgiving in Hunt but he stopped by to bring me a plate on the day after Thanksgiving. I was able to visit with him and his family through the window.
Beth Bradley, Kerrville
