The Texas Department of Health Services reported an additional coronavirus-related death on Thursday, bringing the Kerr County's death toll to five.
In a news release on Thursday night, Kerr County officials confirmed the death happened on Wednesday, but offered not other specifics.
Overall, Thursday proved to be another day when Texas reported a staggering number of deaths — 322. The number of deaths is not for a 24-hour period but are what arrive to the state on that day. Some of these deaths date back at least two weeks, and state officials have said that Hurricane Hanna could have delayed some reports in the hard hit areas of South Texas.
On Thursday, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said that the city was still trying to verify the deaths of the two others individuals who died.
The July 12 death is believed to be a man in his 70s who died in a San Antonio hospital. The first two deaths also were in San Antonio hospitals. It is unclear where the death on July 8 happened, along with this latest death.
From July 2 to July 20, there were more than 100 deaths per day from the virus, and those are still be counted.
On Thursday, Texas had 8,800 new cases, driving the state's total to more than 412,000 positive cases since March.
Peterson Health reported five new cases on Thursday, and Peterson Regional Medical Center's hospitalizations fell from eight to seven. The total number of hospitalized across the state fell to 9,296 people.
The number of active cases is estimated to be 50 by The Kerrville Daily Times. DSHS reports 319 recoveries.
