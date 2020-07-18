Texas saw finished the week with its fourth consecutive day of more than 100 people losing their lives to coronavirus. The week proved to be the deadliest yet for the state with 753 reported dead from COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there were 130 deaths on Saturday.
The virus continues to present more than 10,000 new cases a day and Saturday was no exception, but the pace of infections has fallen off slightly since a peak of 10,795 on Wednesday.
On Saturday, the state added 10,158 new cases and 10,658 people were hospitalized. As reported Friday, there are four critically ill people in the intensive care unit at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
However, the situation remained grim in other parts of the state, including along the Gulf Coast and near the Mexican border.
In Nueces County, home of Corpus Christi, officials announced that 85 babies have tested positive since the pandemic began in March, and the virus has killed one child under six. However, the virus has marched through the area and severely limited hospital capacity.
In San Antonio, hospitals remain about 86% full, with 32% of those patients suffering from coronavirus. Across the state, hospitals are operating at 81% of capacity and COVID-19 patients account for about 23% of all patients.
