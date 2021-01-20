Chicago Blackhawk fans watch during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers allow a limited number of fans to attend their games. Not only are the Panthers still unbeaten after two games — just the sixth time in the franchise’s 27-year history that has happened — but they’re also leading the NHL in attendance. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)