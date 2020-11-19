FILE - Austin Peay guard Terry Taylor (21) drives to the basket as West Virginia forward Derek Culver, behind, and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., in this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, file photo. Taylor, the reigning Ohio Valley Conference player of the year, averaged 21.8 points and 11 rebounds last season and is the first player in school history to score at least 500 points in three consecutive seasons. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten, File)