The city of Kerrville has reported 12 new coronavirus infections since Tuesday.
According to a post to the city's Facebook page this afternoon, 113 people have tested positive in Kerr County since the pandemic began, 35 have recovered, two have died, and active infections totaled 76. Three people are hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center, according to the city.
