Shame on the Editors for running the column by Chris Janetopoulos — Debunking the myths of COVID’s spread, young kids.
The statements in his piece fly in the face of reality insofar as COVID-19 in children. Children DO get COVID, and the virus performs in exactly the same way in their bodies, and is transmitted by them to others. The virus doesn’t care if its host is 12 years old or 40 years old; it jumps from a child just like it does from an adult. Florida alone has over 89,000 confirmed cases in children, and many develop illness and life-long damage from the disease. Some die. And heaven help their parents and grandparents who’ve cradled those sick babies in their arms while they cried.
This editorial is completely opposite of what scientific experts are saying, and publishing it only adds fuel to the denial fires. Shame on you.
Leela Goldberg, Ingram
