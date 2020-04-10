Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 7:49 pm
KERRVILLE — Services for Shirley McWeeny Krause Brennan, 91, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in a local care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
